Santanchè: “Si rafforza collaborazione Italia - Balcani”

Si rafforza la collaborazione Italia - Balcani in ambito turistico. Daniela Santanchè ha infatti accolto il suo omologo montenegrino Simonida Kordić presso la sede del dicastero.

Il colloquio è stato incentrato, in particolare, sullo scambio di esperienze tra Italia e Montenegro in tema di gestione dei flussi turistici e di valorizzazione del turismo rurale e culturale, in un’ottica di diversificazione e destagionalizzazione dell’offerta.

I ministri hanno inoltre discusso dello sviluppo della cooperazione turistica nel contesto regionale con l’obiettivo di lavorare insieme a un memorandum d’intesa.

Santanchè ha inoltre rimarcato l’importanza del turismo come “ponte per la pace” e ha quindi proposto di organizzare a Roma un forum sul turismo dedicato proprio all’area dei Balcani.

