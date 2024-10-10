TTG Italia is the leading journalistic publication for the tourism industry. Founded in 1973, with 50 years of history, TTG Italia has established itself as a catalyst in the travel industry, acting as a privileged meeting point between stakeholders, supply, and demand. Since 2016, TTG Italia has been part of IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.PUBLICATIONS:TTG ItaliaFor over 50 years, the leader in the landscape of industry publications. After half a century, the print newspaper has been revamped, now in a new glossy magazine format. TTG Italia is published four times a year, with each edition dedicated to a specific theme: TTG Italy: Focused on the inbound market TTG Global: Focused on stories, key figures, and businesses in the tourism industry TTG Innovation: Focused on technological transformation TTG World: Focused on destinations and the international market The magazines are available in an online flipbook version. TTG Luxury The biannual magazine dedicated to the high-end tourism sector.
The magazine, also available online, is published twice a year, with a Spring and a Winter edition.TTG Today The tabloid newspapers designed to report the latest news and main players in tourism and hospitality in real-time during BIT, BMT, and during the three days of TTG Travel Experience and InOut | The Contract Community.TTG ITALIA’S DIGITAL TOUCHPOINTS: Website ttgitalia.com is a news agency offering updates, insights, and analysis about the world of tourism. It is the most widely read publication in the travel sector in Italy, as certified by Anes. It offers daily interviews with market leaders and key figures in the tourism industry, while also identifying and covering emerging businesses in the field. Daily newsletter TTG Report: The daily newsletter with news and insights on destinations, trends, and businesses in the sector. SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER
High-level tourism newsletterTTG Luxury - Il lusso del mercoledì: Every 15 days, a newsletter dedicated to the high-end tourism sector, sent to all TTG Report subscribers. SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER Social networksTTG Italia is present with three profiles, each offering personalized content to keep you updated on the latest news: - Facebook - Instagram - Linkedin Additionally, there is a dedicated Instagram profile for the luxury world: - TTG Luxury TTG Lab TTG Italia, in collaboration with Italian Exhibition Group, organizes webinars to serve companies in the sector that aim to reach travel agents and intermediaries with a quick and effective tool. TTG ITALIA’S KEY FIGURES:TTG Italia Magazine readers: 45,000 Unique users on ttgitalia.com: 400,000 per month (certified by Anes) Page views on ttgitalia.com: 1.4 million per month (certified by Anes)Social media fanbase: 74,000 TTG Italia is part of the international network of TTG Media Limited, based in the United Kingdom.