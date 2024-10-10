TTG Italia is the leading journalistic publication for the tourism industry. Founded in 1973, with 50 years of history, TTG Italia has established itself as a catalyst in the travel industry, acting as a privileged meeting point between stakeholders, supply, and demand. Since 2016, TTG Italia has been part of IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.





PUBLICATIONS:



TTG Italia



For over 50 years, the leader in the landscape of industry publications.



After half a century, the print newspaper has been revamped, now in a new glossy magazine format. TTG Italia is published four times a year, with each edition dedicated to a specific theme:



TTG Italy: Focused on the inbound market



TTG Global: Focused on stories, key figures, and businesses in the tourism industry



TTG Innovation: Focused on technological transformation



TTG World: Focused on destinations and the international market



The magazines are available in an online flipbook version.



TTG Luxury



The biannual magazine dedicated to the high-end tourism sector.

The magazine, also available online, is published twice a year, with a Spring and a Winter edition.



TTG Today



The tabloid newspapers designed to report the latest news and main players in tourism and hospitality in real-time during BIT, BMT, and during the three days of TTG Travel Experience and InOut | The Contract Community.





TTG ITALIA’S DIGITAL TOUCHPOINTS:



Website

ttgitalia.com is a news agency offering updates, insights, and analysis about the world of tourism. It is the most widely read publication in the travel sector in Italy, as certified by Anes. It offers daily interviews with market leaders and key figures in the tourism industry, while also identifying and covering emerging businesses in the field.



Daily newsletter



TTG Report: The daily newsletter with news and insights on destinations, trends, and businesses in the sector.



