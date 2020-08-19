Spagna, le cifre shock: nel 2020 persi 54 milioni di turisti

15:30

Arrivano le prime stime su tutto il 2020 per il turismo in Spagna e le cifre elaborate dalla divisione turismo di Simon-Kucher & Partners sono impietose: quest’anno il Paese perderà oltre 54 milioni di arrivi internazionali, fermandosi sotto quota 30, contro gli oltre 83 milioni del 2019.

Se l’inizio dell’estate faceva sperare in un seppure limitato recupero, le vicende delle ultime settimane, con la risalita dei casi di positività nel Paese e le decisioni di molti mercati di sospendere le partenze, hanno di fatto creato un nuovo vuoto che comunque vada i mesi a seguire non potranno colmare.



Tradotto in termini economici, rileva Preferente, la Spagna dovrà fare i conti con un buco nelle entrate derivanti da turismo pari a 88 miliardi di euro, ovvero oltre 6 punti percentuali del Pil.