Alle Baleari si va verso la chiusura pressoché totale degli alberghi. Uno stop che dovrebbe essere operativo già a partire dall’inizio della prossima settimana e prolungarsi almeno nei mesi di settembre e ottobre, durante i quali non è prevista una ripresa dei flussi turistici dai due mercati di riferimento, vale a dire Germania e Gran Bretagna.

Secondo il presidente degli albergatori di Majorca, Maria Frontera, già adesso sarebbe operativo solamente poco più della metà delle strutture, ma le partenze si stanno susseguendo a causa dei veti imposti dai Governi per l’aumento dei casi di coronavirus. Un trend che dovrebbe portare già dalla prossima settimana allo svuotamento delle isole.



Situazione diversa invece per le isole Canarie, area verso la quale al momento non esistono divieti e dove i tour operator continuano a operare.