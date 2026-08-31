Royal Caribbean aumenterà la presenza nell’Asia Pacifico

Aumenterà la presenza di Royal Caribbean in Asia Pacifico, con il gruppo che posizionerà più navi nell’area. Il nuovo programma include Ovation of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas e Voyager of the Seas, oltre alla presenza di Anthem of the Seas in Australia.

Royal Caribbean amplierà inoltre le operazioni del Navigator of the Seas da Singapore, mentre il Quantum of the Seas tornerà in questo porto per la stagione 2027-2028. In Australia, la compagnia avrà tre navi durante l'estate australe: Ovation of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas e Voyager of the Seas