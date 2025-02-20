Ita Airways-Lufthansa, tutti i vantaggi per i frequent flyer

TTG Italia
Buone notizie per i frequent flyer che utilizzano i voli di Ita Airways. Con l’ingresso del vettore nel Gruppo Lufthansa, infatti, la raccolta del programma la raccolta delle miglia del programma Miles & More si amplia anche a loro. I membri di Volare, il programma frequent flyer di Ita, potranno così accumulare e riscattare punti su Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines e Brussels Airlines. “L’integrazione di Ita Airways nel Gruppo Lufthansa sta progredendo velocemente - ha sottolineato, secondo quanto riportato da Milano Finanza, Dieter Vranckx, chief comemrcial officer della compagnia tedesca - . Fidelizzare i clienti è un passo strategico significativo, dal momento che la fedeltà è un fattore chiave di successo in questo processo”.

A partire dall’orario estivo, da quando cioè l’aggiunta dei voli Ita Airways amplierà l’offerta di circa 100 collegamenti, i soci Miles & More che voleranno con il vettore tra il primo marzo e il 15 aprile guadagneranno 2mila miglia aggiuntive per due voli continentali e 4mila miglia aggiuntive per due voli intercontinentali.

